Time change for trustee meeting
Submitted information
The time for the Pleasant Township Trustees meeting on Wednesday, March 27, has been moved to 4:30 p.m. due to scheduling conflicts.
POSTED: 03/26/24 at 9:52 am. FILED UNDER: News
