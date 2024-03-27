Celebrating World Theatre Day

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert Live is thrilled to commemorate World Theatre Day on March 27, celebrating the transformative power of theatre worldwide. Since opening our doors in 2007, The Niswonger has been a beacon of artistic excellence, hosting over 400 Van Wert Live events and welcoming more than 400,000 patrons through our doors.

World Theatre Day is a momentous occasion for artists, performers, and theatre enthusiasts to come together and honor the profound impact of theatre on our lives. It’s a day to celebrate the stories, the emotions, and the shared experiences that only theatre can provide.

For over a decade, The Niswonger has been at the forefront of cultural enrichment in Van Wert and beyond. From captivating Broadway productions to mesmerizing concerts and thought-provoking performances, our stage has been graced by some of the most talented artists from around the world. Recently Jay Leno, LeAnne Rimes, and Michael Bolton have performed on the Van Wert stage, just to name a few.

Michael Bolton was just one of the top notch performances at the NPAC. Photo submitted

To celebrate World Theatre Day this year, we invite everyone to join us in commemorating the magic of theatre. Share your favorite memories, performances, or moments at the Niswonger on social media using the hashtags #vanwertlive and #worldtheatreday. Let’s come together to celebrate the joy, the laughter, the tears, and the inspiration that theatre brings into our lives.

As we reflect on the past and look forward to the future, Van Wert Live remains committed to providing experiences that are SO GOOD they demand a return. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our patrons, sponsors, and the talented artists who have graced our stages over the years.

Stop out to the Niswonger from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for in-person ticket sales or call at 419.238.6722. Get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.