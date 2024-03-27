Eclipse activities, viewing places listed
VW independent staff
A list of local activities for eclipse weekend and eclipse day, April 6-8, is available at visitvanwert.com, or on Visit Van Wert’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
In addition, here is a list of local parking and viewing spaces for the April 8 total solar eclipse:
- Community Building parking lot, 300 Sycamore St., Middle Point
- Willshire Ball Park, 103 Green St., Willshire
- Edgewood Park, 643 N. Main St., Convoy
- Smiley Park, 1451 Leeson Ave., Van Wert
- Jubilee Park, 137 Gleason Ave., Van Wert
- Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert
- Lincoln Ridge Farms, 6588 Pollock Rd., Convoy
- Collins Fine Foods, 223 N. Washington St., Van Wert
- Van Del Drive In, 19986 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert
School parking lots in Van Wert County are off-limits for eclipse parking and viewing.
The eclipse will travel across Ohio from southwest to northeast beginning around 1:54 p.m. in Van Wert County and ending around 4:27 p.m on Monday, April 8. Totality will begin throughout the county at 3:08 p.m. and will last approximately four minutes.
