Eclipse activities, viewing places listed

VW independent staff

A list of local activities for eclipse weekend and eclipse day, April 6-8, is available at visitvanwert.com, or on Visit Van Wert’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

In addition, here is a list of local parking and viewing spaces for the April 8 total solar eclipse:

Community Building parking lot, 300 Sycamore St., Middle Point

Willshire Ball Park, 103 Green St., Willshire

Edgewood Park, 643 N. Main St., Convoy

Smiley Park, 1451 Leeson Ave., Van Wert

Jubilee Park, 137 Gleason Ave., Van Wert

Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert

Lincoln Ridge Farms, 6588 Pollock Rd., Convoy

Collins Fine Foods, 223 N. Washington St., Van Wert

Van Del Drive In, 19986 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert

School parking lots in Van Wert County are off-limits for eclipse parking and viewing.

The eclipse will travel across Ohio from southwest to northeast beginning around 1:54 p.m. in Van Wert County and ending around 4:27 p.m on Monday, April 8. Totality will begin throughout the county at 3:08 p.m. and will last approximately four minutes.