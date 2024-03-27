The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2024

Eclipse activities, viewing places listed

VW independent staff

A list of local activities for eclipse weekend and eclipse day, April 6-8, is available at visitvanwert.com, or on Visit Van Wert’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

In addition, here is a list of local parking and viewing spaces for the April 8 total solar eclipse:

  • Community Building parking lot, 300 Sycamore St., Middle Point
  • Willshire Ball Park, 103 Green St., Willshire
  • Edgewood Park, 643 N. Main St., Convoy
  • Smiley Park, 1451 Leeson Ave., Van Wert
  • Jubilee Park, 137 Gleason Ave., Van Wert
  • Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert
  • Lincoln Ridge Farms, 6588 Pollock Rd., Convoy
  • Collins Fine Foods, 223 N. Washington St., Van Wert
  • Van Del Drive In, 19986 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert

School parking lots in Van Wert County are off-limits for eclipse parking and viewing.

The eclipse will travel across Ohio from southwest to northeast beginning around 1:54 p.m. in Van Wert County and ending around 4:27 p.m on Monday, April 8. Totality will begin throughout the county at 3:08 p.m. and will last approximately four minutes.

POSTED: 03/27/24 at 3:38 am. FILED UNDER: News