Jobless rate lower than state average

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Van Wert County’s February unemployment rate came in slightly under the statewide average, according to new figures provided by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The county’s jobless rate was 3.5 percent last month, compared to Ohio’s average of 3.7 percent. Once again, Mercer County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate, 2.9 percent. Rates in other surrounding counties were 3.3 percent in Auglaize County, 3.5 percent in Putnam County, 3.7 percent in Paulding County, and 4.3 percent in Allen County.