Marsee named to new role at Marsh

VW independent staff/submitted information

Ben Marsee has been named a consultant at the Marsh Foundation. Since 2008, Marsee has been employed at the Marsh as a group home family teacher, lead family teacher and then program manager.

He is looking forward to the new role and is focused on using his years of experience to help others succeed.

“I hope to assist family teachers in performing their job duties at a high level resulting in them achieving certification in their respective model the first time, every time,” he said. “By preparing the family teachers to perform their duties at a high level, we will be able to assist more children and families and have a greater impact on those that we serve.”

Ben Marsee

Marsee credits his years of experience in the Teaching Family Model and consistent and effective supervision and guidance from administration as being critical to his career growth.

According to Director of Residential Services Elizabeth Truxell, Marsee has been a valuable asset to the Marsh Foundation, consistently exceeding expectations in his role as program manager.

“Due to his extensive knowledge, he has taken on additional responsibilities beyond his current role,” she said. “His dedication and contributions over the past 16 years have been instrumental in improving transporter efficiency, consistency of the on-call schedule of our family teachers and providing CPI training to our staff several times a year. These examples are just a mere smidgen of what Ben has accomplished.”

“Ben has many positive qualities mentioned by coworkers and consumers alike, such as being efficient, a good listener, and helpful to the needs of children and their families,” she added.

In his new role, Marsee will serve as consultant to Vance Hall.

“My role as a consultant will allow me to assist family teachers in developing the necessary skills to implement the Teaching Family Model with integrity and accuracy,” he stated.

He added that his hope is that others rising in the model will be able to advance and eventually provide guidance to other family teachers as he has.

Marsee is currently enrolled in the criminal justice program at Columbus State University, expecting to receive his bachelor’s degree in May, 2026. His hobbies include woodworking, watching sports and being outdoors and playing with my children. He is married to wife Kendra and has three children, Braelyn, Reed and Sawyer. Marsee credits his family for being very supportive and understanding through his growth at the Marsh Foundation and while navigating life as a full-time employee, student, father and husband.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services for youth and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages 0-17), adoption and independent living services. Located in Van Wert, Ohio, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members throughout western Ohio.