BSSA accepting associate members

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach has announced that Van Wert County citizens are invited to become associate members of the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association.

Sheriff Riggenbach advised that membership appeals were mailed out around March 25. Individuals choosing to join the voluntary program can do so for as little as a $25 contribution. The funding provides critically important technical resources, training and legislative support on key criminal justice issues.

“With government funding becoming increasingly difficult to secure, the membership drive has taken on greater importance than ever before,” Riggenbach said. “The funding is vital to helping us carry out our mission of making our communities safer places to live, work and play.”

According to Sheriff Riggenbach, anyone who doesn’t receive a membership appeal and would like more information can get it by contacting the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association, 1103 Schrock Road, Suite 401, Columbus, 43229, by calling 1.614.431.5500, or by contacting the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419.238.3866.

The membership program was formed to provide citizens with an opportunity to lend their support to more effective law enforcement and to help local law enforcement officers protect the lives and property of citizens.

“As the need for building stronger public-private law enforcement partnerships in this country continues to escalate, programs such as this continue to grow in importance,” Riggenbach said.

He added he feels this is a valuable investment in the future and encourages everyone receiving a membership appeal to consider becoming an associate member of the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association.

Riggenbach also said the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association never solicits members over the phone. If anyone has questions or concerns, please contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419.238.3866.