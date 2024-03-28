Home opening win

Van Wert scored seven runs in the first inning and cruised to an 11-2 win over Lincolnview in the home opener at Russell Fisher Field on Wednesday. Kaden Shaffer, Hayden Davis, Hayden Dowler and Nate Gearhart each drove in two runs. Davis, Briston Wise and Sam Houg each scored two runs and Kaydin Doner (pictured sliding) scored a run as well. Wise struck out eight and gave up four hits over five innings. The Lancers (0-1) will play at Fort Jennings today and the Cougars (2-0) will travel to Bryan on Saturday. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent