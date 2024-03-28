Josephine Lee “Jody” (Jenkins) Tindall

Josephine Lee “Jody” (Jenkins) Tindall, 98, of Van Wert and formerly of Frankfort, Indiana, passed away early Thursday morning, March 28, 2024, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born July 28, 1925, in Van Wert, to Erastus and Cora Belle (Anderson) Jenkins. She married John William “Bill” Tindall July 13, 1942.

Jody formerly attended Wesley United Methodist Church, in Van Wert. Upon moving to Frankfort, she attended the Frankfort Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed baking, gardening, loved flowers and, most importantly, she loved taking care of her granchildren.

Jody is survived by her four children, John (Jan) Tindall of Fort Wayne, Jeff (Vicki) Tindall of Frankfort, Stephen (Susann) Tindall of Frankfort and Gale (Joe) Sinning of Van Wert; eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren, and a sister, Betty Lewis of Van Wert.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bill, and 10 siblings.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, with Pastor Larry Martinez, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Everheart Hospice.

