June Switzer Stevens

June Switzer Stevens, 89, passed from this world on Monday, March 25, 2024, at the Meadows of Kalida.

She is survived by a daughter, Randy May (Mike) Sattler of Swanton; a son, Walter (Sue) Stevens of Van Wert; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Hartogh, Jacob (Amanda) Sattler, Kyle Stevens, Kelly (Leroy) Belin, Travis White and Crystal Curry, and four great-grandchildren, Hunter Hartogh, Laci White, Eve White and Christopher White.

Preceding June in death were her parents, Ralph and Zora (Mann) Switzer; sisters, Arlene Switzer and Barbara (Elmer) Calvelage; brother-in-law, Elmer Calvelage; grandson, Robert Sattler and her life partner of over 45 years, Clarence Sylvester Hemker.

June grew up on a farm near Lyons, Ohio. She attended Lyons Elementary School and graduated from Chesterfield High School. She married Dick Stevens (deceased). June spent over 45 years with her partner in life, Clarence Sylvester Hemker. Together they raised livestock and crops, first on a farm in Ohio and then in Wisconsin, for many years. She enjoyed gardening and raising chickens, goats, pigs, cows and rabbits.

She also loved spending time with friends, playing cards and having a good beer with friends and family.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, followed by a graveside services at 3:15 p.m. at Pettisville Union Cemetery, Pettisville.

Preferred memorials: Putnam County HomeCare & Hospice.

To share in June’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.