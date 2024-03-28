Local man sentenced in overdose death

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert man who admitted to causing a woman’s death learned his fate on Wednesday.

Thomas Lampy, 31, was sentenced by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield to 6-9 years in prison on a second degree felony charge of corrupting another with drugs. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

Lampy pleaded guilty last month and in exchange, a charge of involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony, was dismissed. The charges were tied to the March, 2023, overdose death of a Van Wert woman. Lampy was arrested after a Van Wert County grand jury secretly indicted him last October.

Three other defendants were sentenced on unrelated charges on Wednesday.

Corbin Roberts, 23, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and 90 days in jail for possession of LSD, also a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered the sentences be served concurrently, and Roberts was ordered to pay costs.

Michael Whisman, 33, of Van Wert, was sentenced to six days in jail, two years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date and 10 hours of community service for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was also ordered to undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Charmin Justin, 56, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date and 50 hours of community services for attempted illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or WIC program benefits, a first degree misdemeanor. Justin must also undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and must pay monthly probation fees and court costs.

Three defendants changed their pleas to various charges.

Tralisa Lane, 31, of Delphos, changed her plea to guilty of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Lauren Scheidt, 32, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of two counts of theft of drugs, fourth degree felonies. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Cory Winhoven, 36, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Two people admitted to bond or community control violations

Ronald Runyon, 46, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation and court. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $25,000 cash and scheduled a pre-trial conference for 9 a.m. May 8.

Amy Hart, 35, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her community control by failing a drug screen. New bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 10.

In addition to those hearings, three other hearings were held on Friday and Monday.

Amanda Trejo, 41, of Convoy, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated burglary, a first degree felony, and trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. Judge Burchfield set bond at $50,000 surety and scheduled a pre-trial conference for 9:30 a.m. April 3.

Jeremy Cole, 33, of Celina, entered a not guilty plea to having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related substance, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 10.

During a bench trial, Thomas Medford, 43, of Ohio City, was found guilty of OVI, a fourth degree felony. He’ll be sentenced at 1 p.m. April 25.