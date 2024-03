WERT 1220AM is back on the air

VW independent staff

There’s good news for fans of WERT 1220AM – the Van Wert radio station is back on the air on the AM side of the dial.

The signal went down March 14, when the radio station’s tower took a direct lightning hit, causing damage to some transmitter parts. According to station owner Chris Roberts, those parts have been replaced and the station is back on the air.

WERT also transmits at 104.3FM.