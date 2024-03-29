Council to again discuss possible pool

VW independent staff

A possible community swimming pool will be the topic of discussion during a special “Council of the Whole” meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 1.

Members of Van Wert City Council learned the potential cost of a pool during a special meeting held March 4. A full story on that meeting can be found here.

The April 1 special meeting will be held in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. Prior to the meeting, at 6:15 p.m. a public hearing will be held regarding a rezoning request at 826 Kear Road. The public is welcome to attend the public hearing and the special meeting.