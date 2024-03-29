DeWine seeks federal diaster assistance

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Following this week’s damage assessment by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the 11-county area affected by this month’s tornadoes, including Mercer, Auglaize and Logan counties, Governor Mike DeWine has initiated several federal and state disaster aid mechanisms which could bring financial relief to Ohioans affected by the severe weather incidents.

“After the recent tornadoes in Indian Lake and the surrounding region, I promised that we would do all we can to support those who lost their homes or businesses, or had their homes or businesses severely damaged, to help them on the road to recovery,” said Governor DeWine. “Today I am initiating several steps for potential relief for Indian Lake and the surrounding communities.”

Mike DeWine

Among the relief mechanisms initiated:

State-Level Aid: Governor DeWine has directed his cabinet agencies to develop a plan for state-level financial relief programs for individuals and businesses that can be implemented jointly with the Ohio General Assembly to get affected Ohioans assistance while the following requested federal programs are being evaluated by the Biden Administration. Governor DeWine has spoken with the Senate President and the Speaker of the House and will work with the General Assembly on pursuing this in the coming days.

FEMA Disaster Declaration: Governor DeWine is seeking a FEMA Presidential Disaster Declaration under the Stafford Act. If granted by the White House, this will allow FEMA aid for eligible damages that have not been reimbursed by other government programs or private insurance. FEMA declarations are granted at the discretion of the President and often take several months for a decision to be issued after the Governor’s application.

Small Business Administration (SBA) relief: As part of the FEMA declaration request, Governor DeWine is beginning the process of activating the federal Small Business Administration’s relief programs following a disaster. The SBA issues low-interest loans to businesses and individuals to cover eligible damages. According to federal guidelines, the SBA may begin to set up a local office and prepare for loan applications no sooner than 21 days after Governor DeWine’s FEMA declaration request.