Field fire

The Scott Fire Department was called to a Rumble Rd. field fire shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday. A field with corn stubble was on fire. Two water tankers and a mini-pumper responded to the scene. About 25 acres were burned. A nearby trash fire was the probable cause. Smoke from the fire could be seen from Van Wert and Paulding. Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and 30 minutes. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent