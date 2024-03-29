Historical Society plans special event

VW independent staff

The Van Wert County Historical Society trustees will offer a meal a day before the April 8 solar eclipse.

The Sunday, April 7 meal will be served between 12-3 p.m. and will consist of a brat, hot dog or shredded chicken sandwich, choice of two sides – baked beans, macaroni salad or chips – plus a drink and dessert. The cost will be $9.

The trustees are inviting everyone to come and enjoy the food and a relaxing afternoon exploring all of the buildings on the museum’s grounds, including the mansion, barn and one-room school. The museum is located at 602 N. Washington St., Van Wert.