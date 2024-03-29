Kayla (Staley) Schmidt

Kayla (Staley) Schmidt, 29, of Van Wert, was called home on Thursday, March 28, 2024, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born June 30, 1994 to Patricia Staley and Frank Simmons.

Kayla Schmidt

Kayla is survived by her eternal partner, Collin Schmidt. The two were married on October 17, 2020. She is also survived by her father, Frank Simmons; brothers, Mikal and Shaun, sisters Rhamia and Mocha; mother- in-law, Linda Harner of Celina; sisters-in-law, Susan (James) Gray and Alysha Ford, both of Celina; a brother-in-law, Nathan Hans of Celina, and many nieces and nephews, and numerous long-time dear friends.

She was welcomed in Heaven by her mother, Patricia Staley, and grandparents Ruth and Ronald Staley, and Anna-May King. She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Rick Harner, and grandparents Bill and Grace Ballinger.

Kayla was well-known for her outgoing personality and infectious smile. She never knew a stranger and enjoyed spending time with her friends, often having jam sessions. At home, she cherished moments with her beloved cats, Butters and Ryker.

Kayla was a 2013 graduate of Van Wert High School and pursued a career in hospitality. She served at Van Wert Health in the registration department for many years. In her free time, Kayla enjoyed listening to music, going for drives, and spending quality time with her cherished husband, friends, and kitties.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Van Wert, with Rev. Will Haggis, officiating. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Kayla will be deeply missed by all who knew her.