Klopfenstein, Brennan introduce bill

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Sean Patrick Brennan (D-Parma) have introduced legislation that requires schools to allow U.S. Title 36, which permits certain patriotic organizations to provide information to students.

Patriotic organizations covered by this legislation include the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H, FFA, Civil Air Patrol, Boys and Girls Club of America, and others.

State Representatives Sean Patrick Brennan (D-Parma) and Roy Klopfenstein (R- Haviland) and introduce legislation requiring schools to allow patriotic organizations to provide information to students. Photo submitted

“These groups play a vital role in imparting civic and moral values, fostering robust leadership skills, and promoting personal development among our youth,” Klopfenstein said.

The legislation would allow the organizations to present information about their activities at least once per academic year. It is at the discretion of the school to determine when, where, and how long the organizations can present.

This measure ensures the safety of students while facilitating meaningful interactions, as organizations seeking to engage with students must undergo and pay for a background check akin to those required for teachers.

“Teachers and administrators are bombarded with groups and individuals who want an audience with our students,” Brennan said. “Our bill will assist our schools by requiring proper vetting of those requesting to present to students and, at the end of the day, will benefit our young learners by giving them access to quality opportunities.”

The bill is modeled after similar legislation in Indiana, which passed with strong bipartisan support.

The legislation awaits a bill number and committee assignment.