Mervin E. Barkley, 91, formerly of Scott passed away Sunday evening, March 24, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice Center of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on September 4, 1932, in Adams County, Indiana to Floyd H. Barkley and Gladys Angeline (Fensler) Barkley, who both preceded him in death. On July 3, 1970, he married Arlene Marie (Baldauf) Snyder Barkley who also preceded him in death on December 3, 2022. Together they shared 52 wonderful years.

Mervin Barkley

Family survivors include his son, John Barkley of Scott; Debra (Brian) Ruble, and Don (Diane) Snyder of Findlay; five grandchildren, Nicholas (Kerry) Ruble of Grover Hill, Nathaniel (Kelsey) Barkley of Churubusco, Indiana, Rebecca Ruble of Grimesland, North Carolina, Danielle (Nathaniel) Snyder of Findlay, and Abigail Coakley of Dana Point, California; three great grandchildren; one brother, Max Barkley of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Carol J. Cavanaugh and Eula R. Jerome both of Convoy, and many nieces and nephews.

Mervin was a 1953 graduate of Convoy Local High School where he served as the class president. He worked at International Harvester of Fort Wayne as tool and dye maker. He retired after 30 years and then he worked at Eisenhower of Van Wert. Mervin was a kind and gentle man, but strong in his faith. He loved his family dearly and was always there to help anyone in need. He had a great talent of being able to fix or repair anything. He also helped his neighbors when he was called upon. Mervin loved to garden and kept his six acre lawn immaculate.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jennine Coakley; a brother, Harold Barkley; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Jerome and James Cavanaugh, and sisters-in-law, Nancy Jane Barkley and Marie Barkley.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Rev. Wayne Kargas officiating. Burial will follow at the I. O. O. F. Cemetery. There will be visitation on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the Scott Fire & EMS Department or any Christian organization of your choice.

The family would like to thank wonderful staff at VanCrest Health Care Center, Lutheran Hospital and Stillwater Hospice Center of Fort Wayne for their excellent care, kindness and compassion for the family received during Mervin’s short illness.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.