Queen Jubilee XLIX to be crowned on Friday, April 5

Queen Jubilee 49 contestants are (front row, left to right): Claire Keysor, Macy Johnson, and Elli Barton. Back row: Chloe Etzkorn, Emily Rode, Tess Vonderwell, Sydney King, and Melissa Joseph. Photo courtesy of Ally Buzard Photography

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Peony Festival’s Queen Jubilee Pageant will be held Friday, April 5, at LifeHouse Church on Fox Road in Van Wert. Eight area high schools have selected these young ladies to represent their respective senior classes for the 49th annual event.

Over $5,000 in scholarship funds will be awarded to the queen and her court, with each contestant receiving a minimum of $200 in scholarship funds for their future education.

Zach Shaffer will be serving as master of ceremonies, with Kimberly Ousley directing for her fourth year. The rest of the pageant committee is comprised of Hilary Coil, Jill Gemmer, Jon Ousley, Andrea Shaffer and Julie Zaleski.

Contestants will be competing in talent, evening gown, and on-stage question, in addition to their preliminary scores of interview and essay.

Other highlights of the evening will include the return of Queen Jubilee 48, Mackenzie Jones, who will crown this year’s winner, the crowning of Little Miss and Junior Miss Jubilee, people’s choice voting, and 50-50 ticket sales.

Tickets for this year’s event are $10 and are available at Laudick’s Jewelry in Van Wert, from any of the eight contestants, or at the door the evening of the pageant. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the pageant will start at 7 p.m.

This year’s candidates include:

Melissa Joseph

Melissa is the daughter of Kirby and Sammi Joseph and is representing the Crestview Knights. She is a member of USBC Bowling, 4-H, FCCLA, NHS, prayer group, and Campus Life. She is a Junior Rotarian and a member of the Crestview band, choir, and Knight Vision. Melissa was named a Buckeye Girls State delegate, and has received many academic awards. She is a scholar athlete and participates in soccer, cheerleading and track. Melissa is a class officer, 4-H camp counselor and was elected 2023 Junior Fair Queen. Her community service projects are extensive, and include Operation Back to School, First United Methodist Church Truck or Treat, Book Fair, Blood Drive, and serving as a concession worker. After graduating, she plans to attend the University of Saint Francis majoring in biology, with a pre-med track. Her flower girl is Elliotte Williamson.

Emily Rode

Emily is the daughter of Joe Rode and Crysti Rode, and is representing Delphos Jefferson. As a Wildcat, Emily has been member of the varsity volleyball team, and a varsity basketball cheerleader. She is also a member of National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Gatekeepers, Wildcat Warriors and serves as a Junior Optimist. As an active member of Landeck St. John the Baptist Church, Emily assists in teaching religion classes to young students, in the church choir, and is an altar server for mass. She also volunteers as a PAWS tutor, at the STOA, and for Delphos Canal Days. Emily has taken multiple college credit plus classes and has completed over 42 college credit hours. After graduation, she plans to build onto those credits at the Ohio State University in Lima, pursuing a major in social work. Following that, Emily would like to attend law school to become a lawyer specializing in family law. Her flower girl is Kylie Garber.

Chloe Etzkorn

Chloe Etzkorn, representing the Delphos St. Johns Blue Jays. The daughter of Matt and Denise Etzkorn, Chloe also attends Vantage Career Center and is a member of their cosmetology program. Chloe has been a member of the golf Team and cheerleading. She is a member of Gatekeepers, Future Business Leaders of America, and served as both freshman and sophomore class president. She is involved in Junior Optimists, SADD, and Interact Club. Chloe is also very involved at her church, Landeck St. John the Baptist, and is a mass lector and server, in addition to helping teach first grade religion class. She has been named as a 2023 Buckeye Girls State delegate and has been a medalist in the National Spanish Exam. After graduating, Chloe plans to attend the University of Dayton studying psychology on a pre-health track, while minoring in Spanish. Her flower girl is Rylee Suever.

Claire Keysor

Claire is home schooled. The daughter of Mike and Leah Keysor, Claire is very involved in the community. She has been a featured soloist for the Van Wert Community Band, and has had several roles in Van Wert Civic Theater productions. Claire was selected to participate in the high school choir for the “Tribute to Neil Diamond” concert in 2022 at the NPAC, sang the national anthem at last year’s Peony Festival and for the Fort Wayne Tincaps. She has also studied both voice and piano privately. In addition to her musical talents, Claire has been active in her church in many hospitality roles, VBS, youth group, and various music ministries. She is currently taking classes at Cedarville University, pursuing a double major in vocal performance and biology, focusing on pre-veterinary medicine and hopes to become vet. Clarie’s flower girl is Nora Bolon.

Sydney King

Sydney is the daughter of the daughter of Craig and Jody King and represents the Lincolnview Lancers. Active on the golf team, and track and field, Sydney currently holds the school record for women’s pole vault and has been a scholar athlete for three years. She is a member of the Lincolnview Service Club, Science Club, Drama Club, and the National Honor Society. In the past, Sydney has been active in the Van Wert Civic Theater. She is also an accomplished artist and enjoys all artistic mediums, including drawing, painting, macramé, knitting, and sewing. Sydney also loves working with plants and reading. She has served as a camp counselor for DARE summer camp, and helps with the Middle Point Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary. After graduation, Sydney plans to attend college at Purdue University of Fort Wayne. Lyvia Breese will be Sydney’s flower girl.

Elli Barton

Representing Paulding High School, Elli is the daughter of Benjamin and Tricia Barton, Elli has been a member of the Panther volleyball and basketball teams throughout high school, has lettered six times and was chosen as captain for both this year. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Ohio Model United Nations, Drama Club, choir and quartet. Elli is also a member of student council and has served as class president all four years of high school. She is dedicated to school spirit, and runs Paulding’s student section and social media pages, and was elected homecoming queen. In addition, Elli has a very strong faith in Jesus Christ and enjoys spending time reading, studying and sharing God’s word. She also spends time volunteering at the food pantry, serving the youth food program at the park, and coaching youth volleyball. After graduation, Elli will be attending Miami University to major in mathematics education. Her flower girl will be Hadlyn Hunt.

Macy Johnson

The daughter of Demond and Lisa Johnson, Macy has been selected to represent the Van Wert Cougar Class of 2024. As a four year varsity athlete in both soccer and track, Macy has placed in state track meet two times, and served as soccer captain. She is a member of the National Honor Society, BETA Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, German Club, and is a Junior Rotarian. Macy is passionate about her advocating for causes near to her heart, such as “Stand Against Racism” and being an advocate for the YWCA. She has given her time as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army, food pantry, and trash pickup. Macy also participates in mission trips through her church and youth group, most recently to the Dominican Republic last summer. In the fall, Macy will be attending the University of Toledo to pursue a bachelor’s degree in social work. Cecelia Staas will serve as her flower girl.

Tess Vonderwell

Tess is the daughter of Dave and Sue Vonderwell, and is currently enrolled in the culinary arts program at Vantage. While doing so, she is still an active member of the senior class at Delphos St. Johns, where she is a member of the marching and pep bands, as well as theater. Tess is a Vantage student ambassador and a member of the National Technical Honor Society. She serves as a tour guide at Vantage and assists with orientation. Tess also volunteers her time with Delphos Canal Days, as well as the Van Wert Civic Theater, where she has also held many roles. She has been selected to participate in Ohio Has Talent and been named marching band squad leader and vice president. After graduation, Tess plans to attend culinary school to obtain an associate’s degree. Her flower girl is Layne Ostendorf.

Little Miss and Junior Miss Contestants Include: Paige Baer, Emory Bartz, Mara Bewsey, Mia Burk, Maevan T. Conn, Kierstyn Garber, Selah Shay Geise, McKenna Gibson, Josie Hinchcliffe, Claire Hirschy, Hadlyn Hunt, GraceLynn Kline, Taya Norton, Willow Sheets, Rylee Suever, Cecelia Staas, Charlotte Welker, and Olivia Welker.