Roundup: baseball, softball, tennis

VW independent sports

Baseball

Lincolnview 9 Fort Jennings 2

FORT JENNINGS — Myles Moody had a four hit, four RBI game and Lincolnview beat Fort Jennings 9-2 on Thursday.

Among Moody’s hits – three doubles, including a run scoring hits in the third and fourth innings. Gavin Evans smacked a solo home run in the top of the fourth. Evans and Chayse Overholt each had two hits for Lincolnview. Luke Bollenbacher pitched four innings of one-hit ball while striking out six.

Lincolnview (1-1) is scheduled to host Antwerp on Saturday.

Crestview 9 Hicksville 4 (10 innings)

HICKSVILLE — Crestview exploded for six runs in the top of the 10th inning, giving the Knights a 9-4 win over Hicksville in a marathon game on Thursday.

Connor Sheets led Crestview with three RBIs while Hunter Jones, Bryson Penix, Zaine Cerigan and Nolan Walls each drove in a run. Preston Kreischer and Penix combined to strike out 14 Hicksville batters.

The Knights will host Fort Recovery on Saturday.

Softball

Lincolnview 8 Minster 6

The Lancers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and went on to win Thursday’s season opener, 8-6 over Minster.

Allie Miller finished three hits and three RBIs, while Emma Bowersock had two hits, including a triple. Lainey Spear had a first inning home run. Taylor Post scatted five hits over five innings while striking out two. Sydney Fackler pitched the remaining two innings allowed a run on three hits.

Lincolnview is scheduled to travel to Defiance on Saturday.

Crestview 8 Van Wert 5

At Jubilee Park, Violet Dirr finished with five RBIs and Crestview rallied to defeat Van Wert 8-5 on Thursday. Kaylee Mollenkopf and Dakota Thornell each had two hits and Katie Sawmiller picked up the win on the mound.

Both teams are scheduled to return to action on Saturday. Van Wert will host Bryan and Crestview will play at Minster.

Tennis

Van Wert 4 Kenton 1

KENTON — Van Wert improved to 2-0 (1-0 WBL) with a 4-1 win over Kenton in the league opener on Thursday.

All three Cougar singles teams posted victories. At first singles, Keaton Foster defeated Spencer Anglemyer 6-0, 6-2, while Aaron Reichert enjoyed a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Braylon Smith at second singles. Jaymison Moynihan won at third singles, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 over Austin Chen.

The second doubles team of Fletcher Smith and Kaedyn Swander defeated Wyatt Campbell and Cale Harshfield 6-3, 6-2. Kenton’s lone win came at first doubles, where Adam Coffman and Micah Bowman topped Caleb Bledscoe and Devon Story 6-4, 6-3.

Van Wert’s junior varsity team also won, with Nash Pugsley and Cole Story earning singles wins and Je Je Rilomento and Keaton Sudduth winning at doubles.

“It’s always great to start league play with a win,” Van Wert head coach Eli Alvarez said. “There were a lot of excuses we could have made for ourselves if we didn’t play well tonight – the weather, the long drive, a four-day weekend off school coming up – but our guys never let any of that get the best of them. Our first doubles and third singles played hard-fought matches tonight, and our JVs earned themselves a tough win too. It’s great to be undefeated this early into the season, but we’re hoping our best tennis is yet to come.”

Van Wert is scheduled to host Bryan on Saturday.