Timber!

A Siberian elm tree stump along N. Walnut St. was cut down this week by workers who cut blocks out of the stump with a 42″ chainsaw to lower it down to a manageable size so the city’s stump grinder can efficiently handle it. Other trees are coming down and according to Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, the city generates a list of trees that need to be removed. Some are damaged or dead trees and some are owners requesting their removal, usually to correct sidewalk problems. Fleming said the firm contracted by Van Wert had more time for the city and the weather cooperated so a lot more trees came down in a short period of time. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent