Tornado sirens to sound in Paulding Co.

Submitted information

PAULDING – All village and township emergency/weather sirens in Paulding County are scheduled for maintenance beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3. Sirens will be activated throughout the day ensuring all are in proper working order.

“We have 21 emergency sirens strategically placed around the county by our various townships and villages,” Sheriff Jason K. Landers said. “They are tested every Wednesday at 1 p.m. Some malfunctions have been reported from time-to-time. “We are bringing a vendor in on April 3 to troubleshoot any problems with the towers that might be on our end, and we intend to use various outlets to inform the public, this is only maintenance.”

Each individual siren is the property and responsibility of the government entity in which it is located. If you find a siren is not functioning properly during a Wednesday test, contact the township or village where the siren is located. There is also a reporting feature on the Sheriff’s Office website under the General Information tab.

In the event of severe weather on Wednesday, April 3, the testing of the sirens will be postponed.

Download the free Paulding County Ohio Sheriff’s app on your smartphone, and enable push notifications for any up-to-date information.