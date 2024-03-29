Walter Stephen “Steve” Alspaugh

Walter Stephen “Steve” Alspaugh, 80, of Van Wert, died early Wednesday morning, March 27, 2024, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

He was born January 2, 1944, in Lima, to Walter Winton and Elizabeth Jane (Borchers) Alspaugh. He married the former Janet Buehler October 10, 1970.

Steve Alspaugh

Steve retired from Eaton Corporation, Van Wert, after many years of service. After retiring from Eaton, he went to work part-time at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory as a dedicated funeral home assistant for over 12 years.

He was a graduate of Parkway High School. Steve was a former longtime member of the Van Wert Kiwanis Club and the Van Wert Service Club, selflessly volunteering his time with many club projects for many years. He had also taught Junior Achievement at Crestview Local Schools for many years. Steve was an all-around car enthusiast. He kept his vehicles and lawn mower meticulous. He spent most of his time tinkering with and “showing” his 1981 Fiat.

Steve is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jan Alspaugh; a daughter, Kelly (Shawn) Imber of Elgin; his grandchildren, Asher and Gracen Hubble and Kendall, Kyleigh and Decklan Cummings, and a son-in-law, Dave Cummings of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Kristie Cummings.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.