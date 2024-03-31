ELEVATE program to help non-profits

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation has announced the return of the ELEVATE program, a cornerstone nonprofit capacity-building initiative designed to uplift and enhance the operational success of local nonprofits. Following its remarkable impact in previous years, the Van Wert County Foundation is once again inviting non-profit organizations within Van Wert County to participate in this transformative program.

ELEVATE aims to increase the capacity of the local non-profit sector by improving vital organizational aspects such as financial management, legal compliance, marketing strategies, and leadership development. Through in-person workshops led by experts from the Ohio Association of Non-profit Organizations (OANO), participants will gain invaluable insights and tools to navigate the challenges of today’s fast-paced environment.

The program underscores the Van Wert County Foundation’s commitment to fostering collaboration and strengthening community ties through enhanced non-profit effectiveness.

The upcoming ELEVATE workshops will cover critical topics, including financial and legal, marketing and public relations, outcomes and measures, and leadership.

Scheduled to take place monthly from June to September at Willow Bend Country Club, each workshop will be a focused half-day morning session. 15 non-profit organizations that operate in Van Wert County and are governed by a board of directors will be selected to join this exclusive program. Organizations must hold 501(c3) status and are encouraged to register before the Friday, April 26, deadline.

In addition to the ELEVATE Program, the Van Wert County Foundation is reminding local non-profits about the upcoming spring grant cycle. This initiative offers a valuable opportunity for organizations to apply for transformational grants that can significantly impact their projects and services. Applicants must submit a letter of interest by April 21, followed by a full application by May 1, exclusively through the Van Wert County Foundation’s online portal. This grant cycle represents another avenue through which the Foundation seeks to support and enhance the quality of life in the community.

For further details on the ELEVATE Program and spring grant cycle or to inquire about eligibility and registration, go to vanwertcountyfoundation.org or contact Laney Nofer, Director of Philanthropy at laney@vanwertcountyfoundation.org.