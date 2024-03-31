Tickets available for Spring Tea

PAULDING — Tickets are now on sale for John Paulding Historical Museum’s annual Spring Tea. The tea will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 11. The museum is already being readied for an exhibit showcasing vintage clothing.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Ages 12 and older are welcome to attend. Because last year’s event sold out, those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase their tickets early. Presale tickets are $20 each and may be purchased at the museum on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by calling 419.399.3667 (leave message), or contact Eileen Kochensparger at 419.399.5818.

The museum is looking for a few more table hostesses. Anyone interested should call one of the above phone numbers. The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding, across from the fairgrounds.

The vintage clothing exhibit will continue through June 25. Admission is free during regular hours on Tuesdays.