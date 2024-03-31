VW independent weekend roundup

VW independent sports

Baseball

Bryan 6 Van Wert 4

DEFIANCE — Defiance served as a neutral site for Van Wert and Bryan on Saturday, and while the Cougars out-hit the Golden Bears, Bryan came away with a 4-0 victory.

The Golden Bears scored a run in each of the first four innings, while holding Van Wert off the scoreboard. The Cougars were plagued by four errors, which resulted in three Bryan runs.

Dylan Dominique struck out 10 Cougar batters and walked just one, while scattering six hits over seven innings. Case Stegaman went 3 1/3 innings and allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits with three strikeouts and four walks. Hayden Davis pitched the remaining 2 2/3 innings and gave up just one hit, while fanning two and walking one.

Sam Houg had two of Van Wert’s four hits, including a double.

Van Wert (2-1) is scheduled to play at Parkway today.

Softball

Lincolnview 13 Defiance 3 (six innings)

At Defiance, Lincolnview piled up 16 hits and took advantage of five Bulldog errors, and the Lancers enjoyed a six inning, 13-3 victory on Saturday.

Addyson Stevens finished the day with four hits and four RBIs, while Taylor Post had four hits and scored four runs. Grace Brickner had three hits and an RBI and Sydney Fackler drove in two runs.

Fackler picked up the win by going five innings and allowing six hits while striking out six and walking one. Emma Bowersock pitched the remaining inning and gave up no hits.

Lincolnview (2-0) is scheduled to play at Coldwater today.

Tennis

Bryan 4 Van Wert 1

BRYAN — The Golden Bears handed the Cougars their first loss of the season, 4-1 on Saturday. Van Wert’s lone win came at second doubles, where Fletcher Smith and Kaedyn Swander defeated Kai Dauber and Brendan Roberts 6-3, 6-2.

At first singles, Bryan’s Landon Bassett defeated Keaton Foster 6-0, 6-2. At second singles, Caleb McCashen topped Aaron Reichert 6-3, 6-1, and at third singles Austin DeWitt blanked Jaymison Moynihan 6-0, 6-0. Bryan’s first doubles team of Eli Schlade and Nolan Franzdork beat Caleb Bledsoe and Devon Story 6-1, 7-6 (7-3).

The Cougars (2-1) are scheduled to host Elida on Tuesday.