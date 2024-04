OC Fire/EMS sets pancake breakfast

Submitted information

OHIO CITY — The Ohio City Volunteer Fire and EMS department invites the public to its Pancake and Sausage Breakfast this coming Saturday, April 6, from 6 a.m. to noon, at the Ohio City Community Building.

The menu will include pancakes, sausage, and eggs, along with sausage gravy and biscuits.

The cost is a free-will donation at the door.