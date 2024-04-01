Ronald G. ‘Ron’ Davis

Ronald G. “Ron” Davis, 72, of Van Wert, died early Monday morning, April 1, 2024, at Ohio Health Van Wert.

Ronald G. Davis

He was born August 26, 1951, in Van Wert, to William Carey and Pauline (Gamble) Davis, who both preceded him in death.

Ron was a lifelong Van Wert County farmer. He has also worked for the former Continental Can Company in Van Wert, and Elgin Service Center.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War.

Ron was a 1969 graduate of Lincolnview High School and was an avid Lincolnview Lancer supporter.

He attended every Lancer athletic activity he could. He also served on the Lincolnview School Board for 20 years. Ron enjoyed Polka dancing, horse racing at the Van Wert County Fair, antique tractors and participating in Plow Days. He attended the OHSAA State Basketball Tournament for 37 years, was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, and volunteered his time for the swine show at the fair. Ron was a lifetime member of the National FFA Alumni.

Ron is survived by a brother, Roger (Judy) Davis of Van Wert; a nephew, Scott (Amber) Davis; a niece, Sandi Mullen of Fort Wayne; and great nieces and nephew, McKenzie, Kerstin, Sidney and Coltin Davis.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Stuart Wyatt officiating. A private graveside committal will be held. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be directed to the Lincolnview Lancer Athletic Boosters or to Middle Point Fire and EMS.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.