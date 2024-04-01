VW Elks choose new exalted ruler

Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently installed its new officers for the 2024-2025 Lodge year. Lynne Etling was installed as the new exalted ruler for Van Wert Lodge.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks are known for their promotion of Americanism, drug abuse education and support of youth activities and the nation’s veterans.

The Elks are second to the United States government in providing scholarships each year to students. The Ohio Elks’ major project is the treatment of Cerebral Palsy.