Council on Aging donation

Merkle Insurance Agency recently donated towards the Council on Aging’s upcoming Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser. The fundraiser helps to offset the agency’s no-cost transportation service for senior citizens. Shown is Kevin Merkle of Merkle Insurance (left) with Council on Aging Executive Director Kevin Matthews. Those interested in supporting or volunteering for this event may contact COA Administrative Assistant Heather Riggenbach at 419.238.5011. The Council on Aging is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and a United Way Member Agency. Photo submitted