Donald C. Hubbard

Donald C. Hubbard, 86, of Grover Hill, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2024, at Vancrest of Delphos.

Donald C. Hubbard

Donald was born April 23, 1937, in Grover Hill, to John Robert “Bob” and Madge E. (Bair) Hubbard, who both preceded him in death.

Donald proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves. On November 27, 1957, he married the love of his life, Myrna J. Mackaman.

For 33 years, Donald worked as a machinist for Fruehauf in Delphos. He also spent time working at Zellers in Defiance, Precision Products in Defiance, P & R Home Health Care, and at the family dairy with his father. Donald was a loyal member of Middle Creek United Methodist Church.

Donald will be sadly missed by his wife, Myrna; two sons, Don R. (Penny) Hubbard of Wyandotte, Mich., and John P. (Jocelyn) Hubbard of Greenwood, Indiana; a daughter, Deborah C. (Roy) Klopfenstein of Haviland; six grandchildren, John Robertson (Katy) Hubbard II, Andrew (Brianna) Klopfenstein, Evan Klopfenstein, Daniel Hubbard, Gary Klopfenstein, and Matthew (Mary) Klopfenstein; a stepgrandchild, Lorynn (Kimon) Demetriades; five great-grandchildren, Adeline Hubbard, Ryan Klopfenstein, Leo Hubbard, Ethan Klopfenstein, and Leah Klopfenstein; and a stepgreat-grandchild, Luca Demetriades.

Donald is also preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Saxton, and a stepgrandson, Jacob Ashley.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Middle Creek United Methodist Church, with the Rev. David Prior officiating. Burial will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery, Washington Township. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Donald’s memory to Grover Hill Fire Department and EMS.

Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.