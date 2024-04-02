Local bank offers free eclipse glasses

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Federal Savings Bank wants to make sure local residents and their families can enjoy watching the eclipse safely by providing free eclipse glasses.

Those interested can come by the bank’s branch office at 976 S. Shannon St. to receive a free pair of eclipse glasses; however, supplies are limited.

“We are over-the-moon excited for the eclipse,” said Van Wert Federal Chairman of the Board Gary Clay. “We want everyone to be able to enjoy it safely. That’s why we are giving away eclipse glasses for free. All you have to do is stop by and see us.”

The city may also see a sizable number of visitors, which will make travel more difficult than normal. Make sure to be prepared to safely view this rare event.

This will be first total solar eclipse in Ohio since 1806 and the last in the Buckeye State until 2444.