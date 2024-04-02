Museum seeks artist submissions

Submitted information

PAULDING — John Paulding Historical Museum in Paulding invites artists to submit their artwork for Celebration of Arts and Artists of Paulding County exhibit from May 21 through June 25.

This year’s event will feature drawings — including pastels, pen and ink, pencil/graphite, colored pencils and charcoal.

The show is open to current and former Paulding County artists, living or deceased. This year, a separate youth division has been created for students ages 14-18. Artists may be amateur or professional. Anyone who owns an eligible artwork may enter them in the show. Up to three works may be submitted.

Entry forms and complete guidelines can be found on the museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jphsmuseum. Forms also will be available at the museum and county libraries, or can be requested by emailing jphs45879@yahoo.com. Artists are asked to include a brief biography when submitting their artwork.

Entries will be accepted from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, April 23, April 30 and May 7, or by appointment. The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive, across from the fairgrounds.

The public is welcome to attend the opening of the 2024 Celebration of Arts and Artists exhibit from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21.

The exhibit will feature art works from the museum’s collection of past artists as well as those who have submitted their works to be displayed during this show.

The museum hopes to enhance and increase community appreciation of fine arts, to introduce the public to the county’s rich heritage in the arts and to showcase the many talented artists who have resided here.

For more information, please call the museum at 419.399.3667 (leave message), email jphs45879@yahoo.com or text 419.769.3993.

Check the museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jphsmuseum for updates.