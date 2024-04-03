Charlotte Riley Klinger

Charlotte Riley Klinger, 77, of Van Wert, passed away Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born January 16, 1947, to William D. and T. Maxine (Neubrecht) Prichard, who preceded her in death. On February 25, 2015, Charlotte married Larry E. Klinger.

She retired from Eaton Corporation and attended First Baptist Church. Charlotte was also formerly an active member of Mt. Pleasant Church for 60 years. Her interest included church, her family, Bible study and gospel music.

She is survived by her husband, Larry E. Klinger of Van Wert; nine children, Matthew (Heather) Riley, Aaron (Kristy) Riley, Adam (Tonya) Riley, Annette Klinger (Thomas Murray), all of Van Wert, Melanie (Gary) Stewart of Middle Point, Melinda (Doug) Ashbaugh of Van Wert, Joy Anthony (Eric Neer) of Van Wert, Rodney (Tasha) Klinger of Delphos; and Wesley (Mandy) Klinger of Bluffton; a sister, Donna (Karl) Foster of Elkmont, Alabama; 20 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews

In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth N. Prichard and James E. Prichard.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, with the Rev. Dr. Bobby Hile presiding. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, and an hour prior to the funeral service, both at the funeral home.

