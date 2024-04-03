James Andrew ‘Andy’ Francis

James Andrew “Andy” Francis, 53, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at his residence.

He was born November 16, 1970, in Van Wert, to James Francis and Marylin (Burnett) Foust. His father and stepfather, Jerry W. Foust, preceded him in death. His mother survives in Venedocia.

Andy is also survived by his fiancée, Monica Placke of Venedocia; his children, Alexandria (Jose) Francis, Haylie Placke, Alanna Francis, and Aaron Francis; two grandchildren, Sophia Butler and Colby McGinnis; two sisters, Julie (Tim) Rickard and Sarah (Jason) Kimmet; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Andy drove truck for Team Wholesale and Meyers Brothers. He was a member of the Fox Hunters Club in Convoy. Andy was a graduate of Van Wert High School, Class of 1989, and Vantage Vocational School in Diesel Mechanics. He attended Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia. Andy enjoyed fishing, playing video games, and driving the tractor he had refurbished. He loved spending time in the woods and with his children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. Burial will follow in Venedocia Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm on Sunday, April 7, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Andy’s family.