John W. Smith

John W. Smith, 91, of Paulding, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Vancrest of Payne.

John W. Smith

John was born May 23, 1932 in Paulding County, to Loy Zay and Margie L.(Priest) Smith, who both preceded him in death.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. On March 3, 1956, he married Barbara Schaadt, who preceded him in death on September 5, 1995. After the death of his first wife, he found love again with Betty (Colley) Deisler and they were married September 14, 1996. Betty also preceded him in death on December 23, 2018.

John worked as a machine operator at GM Powertrain in Defiance for 39 years before his retirement. He was a member of Dupont Church of the Brethren and the former Buckeye Busy Beavers Camping Club.

John will be sadly missed by his sons, Richard (Janette) Smith of Paulding and Kenneth (Kathleen) Smith of Dover; a daughter, Marlene (Don) Kipfer of Payne; two stepdaughters, Pam Gray of Elkhart, Indiana and Maria Moleski of Elkhart, Indiana; a sister, Mary Porter of Paulding; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and one on the way.

John was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Elesa Clark.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding, with Pastor Terry Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Hedges Cemetery, Jackson Township, with military rites performed by Paulding Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 587. Visitation will be from 2- 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the funeral home. There will also be visitation from 9 a.m. until time of services on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to Everheart Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.