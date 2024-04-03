Van Wert man sentenced on drug-related felonies

DAVE MOSIER/for the Van Wert independent

A Van Wert man arraigned on three drug-related counts and several other charges was among the 12 people who appeared this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Rickie Welker, 41, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of possession of a Fentany-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, all felonies of the third degree; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and resisting arrest and failing to comply with an order or signal of an officer, each a misdemeanor of the first degree. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24.

Also arraigned was Christopher Cummings, 55, of Cleveland, who pleaded not guilty to one count of non-support of dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference set for 8:30 April 24.

Two people were sentenced this week.

Tyler Foust, 27, of Delphos, was sentenced to up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, along with three years of community control on two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, each a fourth-degree felony offense.

In addition to the WORTH Center term, Foust must also perform 100 hours of community service, have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, and must undergo random screens and mental health, sex offender, and substance abuse assessments.

Christian Case, 49, of Convoy, was sentenced to two days in jail and two years of community control on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He must also perform 10 hours of community service and undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and any treatment recommended.

Four people changed their pleas this past week.

Jesse Hodgson, 36, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of attempted trespass in a habitation where a person is present, or likely to be present, a felony of the fifth degree. Sentencing was scheduled for 1 p.m. April 24.

Cody Gheen, 28, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony offense. Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 15.

Meyoshi Patton, 48, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to two counts of theft, both felonies of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 22.

Joshua McGinnis, 42, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of failure to provide notice of a change of address, a second-degree felony offense. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. May 15.

Two people entered pleas to bond violation charges.

Christopher Knuth, 39, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing to maintain his residential address. A $25,000 cash/surety bond was set and was set for this past Wednesday. No outcome of that hearing was reported.

Lance Thompson, 42, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond and intervention in lieu of sentencing by failing a drug screen and for failure to report to the probation office. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set in the case, with a presentence investigation ordered. Sentencing will be held at 9 a.m. May 15.

Two people also sought time waivers in court.

Kyle Grieshaber, 38, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was set for 8 a.m. April 24.

Nicholas Tarbet, 29, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver and also requested more time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 15.