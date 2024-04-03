Local Patriots group plans meeting

Submitted information

The Heartland Patriots’ meeting on April 9 will feature two community leaders in the education field.

Lisa Nolan will represent Trinity Friends Church and talk about the upcoming Christian school at that church. Jessica Hissong is heading up the homeschool association in the Van Wert area and will provide an update on the association’s activities.

The meeting will be held at Wesley Church, 551 Center St. in Van Wert, starting at 7 p.m.

There will be a question-and-answer session after each presentation. The public is invited to attend.