United Way sets Fiesta Fun Friday date

Submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County has announced its year-end campaign event, the Fiesta Fun Friday Reverse Raffle, for Friday, May 10, at the Junior Fair Building on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Local residents enjoy a past Fiesta Fun Friday Reverse Raffle event. VW independent file photo

The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m., with the first raffle drawn at 6:30 that evening. A $50 ticket will get a person’s name entered into the reverse raffle for a chance to win the grand prize of $1,000, as well as a Mexican dinner and one free drink!

Fiesta Fun Friday will also feature prize envelopes, scratch-off tickets, small and large silent auction baskets, a Buyback and Final 3 auction for a chance back into the reverse raffle, and lots of fun.

Tickets can be purchased online by contacting the United Way office at 419.238.6689. More information will be provided on the United Way’s social media platforms.