WOW winners…

Congratulations to the Van Wert Elementary Word of the Week Winners! This week, the following students were chosen as representatives of the word, CONSIDERATE: Grade 1, Camdenn; Grade 2, Addi; Grade 3, Jude; Grade 4, Braeley; Grade 5, James. Each child received a free Mighty Kids Meal from the local McDonald’s restaurants and a certificate from WERT Radio. Photo submitted