YWCA launches redesigned website

Submitted information

As part of a national website migration by YWCA of the USA, the YWCA of Van Wert County announces the launch of a newly redesigned website that will enhance user experience and be a resource for those in need of YWCA services and programs.

“Our website is a great source for finding details about our programs and is a successful marketing tool for all of our events,” said YWCA Outreach Coordinator Julie Schaufelberger. “Whether it is someone looking for help from survivor services, exploring our youth programs, making a donation, or purchasing from our fundraisers, the site is easy to navigate to find needed information.”

The new site was built on the Squarespace platform and allows for administrators to easily edit and update information. It is also more mobile friendly, which is increasingly important in gaining access to information about YWCA programs. The site allows for quick and easy registration for programs or the monthly newsletter using a phone or computer.

“Mobile phones and tablets are steadily being used to search and access information about programs and events,” Schaufelberger noted. “We anticipate increasing the utilization of online forms as a means to register for programs, inquire about donations and charitable giving, and as a way to purchase from our fundraisers. Contact forms will allow for communication with specific staff members depending on the information users are seeking.”

The domain for the organization remains the same (www.ywcavanwert.org) and a “quick escape” button allows victims seeking help to be safely linked to a neutral site if their abuser is nearby. Each page includes the YWCA 24-7 hotline number for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking to contact for assistance.

Everyone in the community is invited to explore the new website, especially those who wish to purchase flowers from the YWCA’s annual geranium fundraiser. The events page highlights the multiple ordering and payment methods available, as well as the ordering deadline and pick up date information.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of The United Way of Van Wert County.