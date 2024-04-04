County offices to close Monday for eclipse
Submitted information
The Van Wert County Board of Commissioners has approved closing county offices Monday, April 8, 2024, for the eclipse.
POSTED: 04/04/24 at 9:09 pm. FILED UNDER: News
Submitted information
The Van Wert County Board of Commissioners has approved closing county offices Monday, April 8, 2024, for the eclipse.
POSTED: 04/04/24 at 9:09 pm. FILED UNDER: News
Copyright © 2010-2024 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC