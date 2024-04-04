Elks donate to CoA Purse Bingo event

Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $200 to the Van Wert County Council on Aging.

Shown are (from the left) Elks Past Exalted Ruler Mary Weisman and Council on Aging Executive Director Kevin Matthews. Photo submitted

The money will go towards supporting the Aging Council’s upcoming 12th annual Designer Purse Bingo Fundraiser scheduled for Friday, June 14. The agency will use the donations to purchase designer handbags which will be displayed and used as bingo prizes throughout the fundraiser.

The Van Wert County Council on Aging has been serving senior citizens of the community for 43 years. The Council on Aging transports seniors every day to medical appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies or social service appointments free of charge. Without these vital services, many of the county’s seniors would be forced to enter long-term care facilities.

Through fundraisers such as this, the agency will be able to continue and expand its much-needed services for senior citizens.