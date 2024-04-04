EMA has tips to avoid home repair scams

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Emergency Management Agency encourages Ohioans affected by the recent severe weather to be mindful when selecting home repair companies. On April 2, severe weather impacted parts of Ohio, resulting in damage across the state. Many Ohioans have been affected by these storms and the March 14 tornadic storms and are now looking to repair and rebuild their homes.

“Unfortunately, there are individuals who take advantage of Ohioans who need home repair work after severe weather,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and take their time to properly vet home repair companies.”

Scams for home repairs often appear as people are attempting to find contractors to fix the damage to their houses and property. Although it is not unusual for reliable contractors to come to your door to advertise their services after severe weather, some may not be legitimate.

Scams may involve the scammer pressuring the homeowner to pay upfront and telling the homeowner that they can begin the work immediately. In many cases, the scammer will then either not return, leave the job incomplete, or use poor workmanship.

By understanding how to spot scams, you can protect yourself. If you are approached by a contractor at your home, always ask questions.

Below are some tips to remember:

Check online to see if the company has the required licensing. You can visit the Better Business Bureau’s website for more information.

Ask for a business card and information about the company and the work they do.

Tell them you need more time to consider the offer; if the contractor tries to pressure you into accepting their services immediately, you should report it as a potential scam.

For more information on how to protect against scams, go to:

Department of Insurance – Contractor Fraud

Department of Aging – Beware of Home Repair Scams

Department of Aging – Scams that Target Older Adults

Ohio Attorney General – Services for Consumers