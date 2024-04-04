VWMS again named a ‘School to Watch’

Submitted information

The National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform has redesignated Van Wert Middle School as a Schools to Watch for the sixth consecutive time since 2006. To earn this designation, schools must complete an extensive application and host a site visit by middle-grade experts. Each school is reevaluated every three years to retain the designation.

Schools to Watch have different strengths and challenges, but what they share is a dedication to young adolescents and a commitment to helping all students belong, learn, and grow. In addition, Schools to Watch have strong leadership, teachers who work together to improve curriculum and instruction, and a commitment to continuous improvement that is based on supporting the whole child through social, emotional, and academic growth.

“When you walk on a School to Watch campus in any state, you feel the difference,” said Cathy Perry, National Forum executive director. “Students can’t wait to tell you about their school. Parents line up to meet with the visiting Schools to Watch team. Teachers work together and have camaraderie. Administrators are true instructional leaders. The Schools to Watch program has shown that when you take care of students and staff, everyone is motivated to learn at higher levels.”

To be selected as a Schools to Watch by the National Forum, schools must be:

Academically Excellent. The curriculum must challenge all students to use their minds well.

Developmentally Responsive. Faculty and staff are sensitive to the unique developmental challenges of early adolescence.

Socially Equitable. All students have access to high-quality education and are given the support they need to achieve high levels.

Organized with Supportive Structure and Processes. There is shared leadership, collaborative learning, and organizational arrangements to support and sustain their success moving forward.

“We are honored to be recognized by the National Forum and the Ohio Department of Education,” said VWMS Principal Darla Dunlap. The Building Leadership Team (BLT) and our entire staff work hard daily to meet the needs of every student we serve.”

Van Wert Middle School will be formally recognized this summer in Washington, D.C., at the National Schools to Watch Conference.