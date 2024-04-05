Home-schooled Claire Keysor is Queen Jubilee XLIX

Tess Vonderwell won the talent portion of this year’s Peony Queen Pageant by singing “Burn” from Hamilton while also cooking this flaming dish. photos by Bob Barnes/VW independent

DAVE MOSIER/for the independent

Although this was the 49th crowning of Queen Jubilee, there were a couple of new wrinkles this year, including a talent winner who sang while cooking on stage.

Queen Claire is crowned by 2023 Queen McKenzie Jones.

This year’s pageant winner, Queen Jubilee XLIX Claire Keysor, might also be the first home-schooled senior to wear the peony queen tiara.

In addition to the queen’s jeweled crown, Keysor, the daughter of Mike and Leah Keysor, also earned the Community Involvement Award and accompanying $300 scholarship. As queen she earned $1,500 in scholarship money and a number of other gifts, including up to $500 to purchase the traditional white gown the queen wears for the festival and Grand Parade in early June.

Keysor’s community involvement is noteworthy and includes significant involvement in her church, including VBS, youth group, and various musical ministries.

She also sang the National Anthem at a Fort Wayne TinCaps baseball game, as well as last year’s Peony Festival, was part of a high school choir that performed for the “Tribute to Neil Diamond” show at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio, and was a soloist for the Van Wert Area Community Band.

Keysor, who has studied both piano and voice privately for several years, sang the song “Oceans” for the talent portion of Friday’s pageant, held at Lifehouse Church.

The new peony queen will have a good use for that scholarship money, since she will attend Cedarville University in the fall and double major in voice performance and biology, with plans to focus on pre-veterinary medicine en route to becoming a veterinarian.

First Runner-up and Talent Winner was Tess Vonderwell, the daughter of Dave and Sue Vonderwell, who represented Vantage Career Center. While her bravura singing of “Burn” from the musical Hamilton would have likely been enough to win the talent portion of the pageant, Vonderwell, a Culinary Arts student at Vantage, also cooked an entrée she then set afire during the performance.

The combination of excellent singing and cooking skills wowed not only the audience, but pageant judges Sara Day, Sarah Diaw, and Martha Nau as well.

Vonderwell earned a total of $1,400 in scholarship money for the double win.

Second runner-up was Macy Johnson of Van Wert High School, the daughter of Demond and Lisa Johnson. She earned $600 in scholarship money, and also won the pageant’s People’s Choice Award.

Miss Congeniality was Elli Barton, daughter of Benjamin and Tricia Barton, who represented Paulding High School. She earned a $300 scholarship for her win.

The title of Miss Photogenic was awarded to Chloe Etzkorn, daughter of Matt and Denise Etzkorn, who represented Delphos St. John’s High School.

Other competitors included Melissa Joseph, daughter of Kirby and Sammi Joseph, who represented Crestview High School; Emily Rode, daughter of Joe Rode and Crysti Rode, who represented Delphos Jefferson High School; and Sydney King, daughter of Craig and Jody King, who represented Lincolnview High School.

Top winners in the Little and Junior Miss fundraising contest were Little Miss Mia Burk and Junior Miss Hadlyn Hunt.

Flower girls for this year’s pageant were Elliotte Williamson, Kylie Garber, Rylee Suever, Nora Bolon, Lyvia Breese, Hadlyn Hunt, Layne Ostendorf, and Cecelia Staas.

Preliminary judges were Tina Braun, Sarah Franz, and Lindsay Lane, while Rick Sealscott, CPA, again crunched the numbers as pageant auditor.

Zach Shaffer was master of ceremonies. Pageant Director Kimberly Ousley was at the helm for the fourth year, while other Pageant Committee members were Hilary Coil, Jill Gemmer, Jon Ousley, Andrea Shaffer, and Julie Zaleski.

And, although the pageant features a large number of sponsors and contributors, Mike Lichtle of Laudick’s Jewelry came in for special mention for allowing queen contestants to select any piece of jewelry from his store to wear during the pageant.