Tickets available for VWHS spring musical

Submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre Department will be performing Disney’s Freaky Friday: A New Musical on Thursday, April 11, Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13. All performances begin at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. This whimsical comedy tells the story of a mother and her teenage daughter that are forced to face the reality of swapping lives after accidentally breaking a magic hourglass.

Ellie Blake must learn how to run a business and prepare for her mom’s big wedding, while Katherine Blake has to survive a day dealing with the drama and complexities of high school.

The cast brings to life many real-world scenarios, such as the struggles of being a single parent and raising two children that can’t seem to get along. This musical is filled with heartfelt moments, comedic relief, and catchy soundtracks.

The directors, cast, and crew have been preparing this show since January and are ready to put on three great performances. Don’t miss a chance to enjoy this musical and support the dedication and hard work of these Van Wert High School students.

Tickets are available online on the Van Wert Live webpage or can be purchased at the box office the evening of the show.