YWCA plans golf outing fundraiser

Submitted information

In an effort to align fundraising efforts with its mission, the YWCA of Van Wert County will hold its first annual Juneteenth golf outing at Willow Bend Country Club on Thursday June 19.

The outing will feature games of skill (closest to the pin, longest putt, and longest drive), raffles, mulligans for purchase, prizes for the top teams and a silent auction. Fees include 18 holes of golf with cart, a meal and snack for all golfers.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States after the Civil War and has been celebrated by African Americans since the late 1800s. The Emancipation Proclamation was an executive order declared and signed into effect in January 1863 by Abraham Lincoln. It was over two years, June 19. 1865, when the last community of enslaved Americans was freed in Texas by the Union Army, as Texas was still under Confederate governance. This final day of slavery was dubbed Juneteenth.

“The mission of the YWCA is eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all,” said YWCA President/CEO Kimberly Laudick. “Because our mission statement begins with eliminating racism, we felt that Juneteenth would be the perfect opportunity to connect a fundraiser with broad appeal to our mission.”

“We are planning unique ways to deliver information to participants about our services and programs, all while raising vital funds and having fun,” she added.

Local businesses, especially those closed to observe Juneteenth, are invited to register a team to attend the outing. A variety of sponsorship levels are available to businesses and most levels include at least one golf team as a perk of sponsorship.

“Sponsors receive a variety of benefits including, but not limited to, social media and website marketing, signage featuring their logo and the chance to have a team of their employees represent the business at the outing,” Laudick said. “Large and small businesses would benefit from sponsorship.”

Individual community members may also submit a team to play in the Juneteenth Golf Outing. The events page of the YWCA website (www.ywcavanwert.org) features sponsorship levels, as well as convenient registration information for businesses or individuals. All proceeds from the golf outing will be used to sustain YWCA survivor services and youth development programs.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County.