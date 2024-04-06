Mark Eugene Barna

Mark Eugene Barna, 62, of Ohio City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 4, 2024.

A beloved husband and dedicated worker, Mark was born on September 22, 1961, to Gene and Sue (Harmon) Barna, who both preceded him in death. On November 4,1989, he married Mary Schreiber, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Ben (Crystal) Ayers of Troy; a daughter, Courtney Barna of Ohio City; one brother, Gino (Nancy) Barna of Port Clinton; a sister, Lisa Perry of Rockford; one sister-in-law, Jill Fortney of Van Wert; two brothers-in-law, Randy (Sue) Schreiber of Ohio City and Todd Schreiber of Michigan; four grandchildren, Alyvia, Adley, Abram, and Ayda; an uncle, Terry (Brenda) Harmon of Van Wert; one aunt, Lucille Barna of Rockford; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, and many, many great friends.

In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ty Perry.

Mark had worked for the City of Van Wert Waste Management Department since 2000. He was a member of Rockford Eagles Aerie 1292. He loved hunting and fishing and watching the Michigan Wolverines. Mark also dearly loved his dog, Ellie.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Ketcham Ripley Funeral Home, 111 W. First St. in Rockford, with Pastor Stuart Wyatt officiating. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at the visitation Tuesday, April 9, from 2-7 p.m., with a memorial by the Rockford Eagles at 6:45 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral service.

Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Memorials in Mark’s name may be sent to Ohio City Fire and EMS, 103 S. Main Street, Ohio City, Ohio 45874, or to The American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741

His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. Mark will be dearly missed, and his presence in our lives will be irreplaceable.

Online condolences may be sent to www.ketchamripley.com.