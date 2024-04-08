Monday’s total solar eclipse didn’t disappoint. Photographer Bob Barnes captured these images of the historic event, which left the area dark for nearly four minutes shortly after 3 p.m.
POSTED: 04/08/24 at 5:31 pm. FILED UNDER: Top Story
